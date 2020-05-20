Two suspects in Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting denied bond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A court hearing was held Tuesday for some suspects arrested in connection to a Downtown Myrtle Beach shooting on Sunday.

Officials said some victims were still “very traumatized” by what happened, including the family of the 10-month-old toddler who was almost shot during the incident.

Twenty-year-old Quandre Tyson’s next court appearance is set for July 10. He got no bond and was charged with seven counts of attempted murder.

“I’ve never seen such a disregard for human life and recklessness in my life — and I’ve seen a lot. I didn’t know a baby was almost shot,” Judge Clifford L. Welsh said during Tyson’s hearing.

Quadre Tyson, 20. Judge says to him “I was shocked” when he read the case file. @wpdeabc15 pic.twitter.com/NtRylJYx3f — Nick Papantonis WPDE (@NickPapantonis) May 19, 2020

An official claimed Tyson was indiscriminately shooting during the incident. Arrest warrants report officers found multiple drugs on Tyson when he was arrested Including opioids. In one warrant, officers found five yellow pills, which they identified as Oxycodon.

One of the warrants said Tyson was identified through video surveillance, witness statement, and physical evidence.

Seventeen-year-old Anthony Deantez Griffin got no bond and was charged as an adult with seven counts of attempted murder. We were not allowed to see his hearing because of his age. His next court appearance is set for July 10 as well.

Mug shot for Anthony Griffin, the 17-year old accused of attempted murder in Sunday's Ocean Boulevard shooting. We weren't allowed to witness his bond hearing because of his age. @wpdeabc15 pic.twitter.com/5aoQOZdXKV — Nick Papantonis WPDE (@NickPapantonis) May 20, 2020

Officials said two people were hit — a man in the shoulder and a woman in her spine. They added both are recovering at home.

Tyson and Griffin were taken into custody Monday along with Dewan Cole, 18, of Kershaw, Tristan Jackson, 18, of Monroe, and a juvenile. Cole is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina, but officials did not say where he was being extradited from.

Chesterfield County deputies arrested Dennis Dashawn Stewart in Cheraw on Tuesday. Antonio Trayvon Brown Jr, 22, of Cheraw was taken into custody on Tuesday as well, but Myrtle Beach police did not say where he was arrested.

Myrtle Beach police said Monday that rival gangs from Chesterfield County were involved in the shooting.

Tyson and Griffin will be in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Nick Papantonis contributed to this story.