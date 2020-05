SC Reverend loses five family members to coronavirus

'The last two and a half months have been like a bad dream'

Florence, SC (ABC) —A Florence county man say the past two and a half months have been like a bad dream. and he’s wishing someone would wake him up.

He’s lost five family members to coronavirus, including two siblings.

ABC’s Tonya Brown says has more on the devastating effect the virus has had on the family.