UNITED STATES (WOLO) – Take one minute today to honor the fallen heroes for the National Moment of Remembrance.

The annual event starts at 3 p.m., where you pause for one minute, wherever you are, to pay respects to those that died in military service.

Congress passed The National Moment of Remembrance Act in December 2000.

According to History.com, Memorial Day was created in 1868 as Decoration Day.

So take the time today to pause and honor the men and women who gave their lives for us and our freedom.