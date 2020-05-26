Accelerate ED meets, discusses Summer Camps and Students in Classrooms

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The state’s top educator wants to get students back on track with some form of summer school.

Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman discussed that and more Tuesday during the ‘accelerate ED’ meeting.

Officials discussed funding for summer school programs and how much it would cost to provide these programs for each district.

Spearman says she does plan to present those numbers to the “accelerate s-c” task force meeting on Thursday.

Spearman also discussed the feasibility of getting students face to face and back in a classroom and says safety will be the priority.