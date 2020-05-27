Three arrested for impersonating officers to enter home on Fairview Road

(Courtesy: LCSD) Chad Andrews

(Courtesy: LCSD) Emily Moore

(Courtesy: LCSD) Kenneth Wooten





LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have arrested and charged three people for impersonating officers and entering a home last month.

Authorities say Chad Andrews, 31, Emily Moore, 24, and Kenneth Wooten, 43, are also charged with first degree burglary.

According to investigators,on April 30-th around 2:30 a.m., the three suspects said they were Lexington County narcotics agents investigating a crime to a woman on Fairview Road.

That’s when authorities say the woman let them enter her home.

Officials say she was not injured and they’re not aware of anything being taken.

Wooten is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center,while Andrews and Moore were released on bond.