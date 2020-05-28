Listen to Dolly Parton’s new quarantine-inspired song promising brighter days





By Megan Stone via GMA

Dolly Parton is doing her part to spread hope and comfort to those struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country superstar on Wednesday shared a brand new song she wrote in quarantine, one which promises better days ahead.

The tune, titled “When Life Is Good Again,” is a sweet and uplifting melody meant to inspire people to reflect on becoming a better person and changing the world for the better.

Parton starts off the comforting song with a series of promises she intends to keep once the pandemic is over, such as being a better friend and to be more thoughtful of others in the future.

The 74-year-old’s encouraging tone grows in strength as she pledges to do better, singing, “I’ll open up my heart / And let the whole world in / I’ll try to make amends / When life is good again.”

The tune then shifts its focus away from her in order to directly address the audience, promising the challenges brought on by COVID-19 will fade and present a new opportunity for growth.

“We’ve been brought to our knees / We’ve been so ill at ease / There are no guarantees / But you know life goes on,” Parton reflects. “This too shall pass away / Bring new and different days / We need to change our ways / And right our wrongs.”

The joyful faith-based chorus then challenges everyone to join her and become a better person in order to change the world and make it a better place.

This isn’t the first time Parton has spread positivity during the pandemic. The Grammy winner has remained a stalwart during the global heath crisis, such as reading books to children with her “Goodnight with Dolly” series and donating $1 million to Vanderbilt University to promote COVID-19 research.