State’s task force on reopening ‘accelerate sc’ meets to discuss moving SC forward

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A task force created by Governor Henry McMaster to reopen South Carolina discussed some new recommendations for how the state should move forward.

In what the Governor says could be the last full meeting of “accelerate s-c”, the committee encouraged funding for the state’s stockpile of personal protective equipment, expanding broadband statewide and replenishing the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund.

Governor McMaster praised the committee for their work but says everyone still needs to be resilient in the face of the virus.