Minnesota protest updates: Protesters gain access to Minneapolis police precinct

(ABC NEWS) – People protesting the death of George Floyd have reportedly taken over the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct and set it on fire, according to ABC affiliate KSTP and the Associated Press.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said staff were evacuated from the building around 10 p.m. local time and that protesters forcibly entered the building and ignited several fires, KSTP reports.

Shortly after reports of the precinct takeover, the Minnesota National Guard said it was deploying more than 500 soldiers to the area.

“We have activated more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and surrounding communities,” the National Guard said in a statement. “Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls.”

Minneapolis’ own police chief spoke out Thursday about the incident and its aftermath which has included violent and destructive protests across the city.

sara sidner takes a look at the growing unrest.