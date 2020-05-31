Columbia Police, RCSD arrest 19 year old accused of carrying pistol, 70 rounds of ammo during protest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a joint news release, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and Columbia Police say they arrested a 19-year-old man, who was illegally carrying a pistol and an estimated 70 rounds of ammo during Sunday’s protest in Columbia.

According to law enforcement, 19 year old Dominic Gladden of St. Mathews, is facing charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and illegal acts during a State of Emergency.

Investigators say Gladden was among the crowd of agitators who refused to disperse once the curfew took effect at 6 p.m., Sunday. Once in custody, the weapon and ammunition were found in a backpack he was carrying, say law officials.

This arrest was among more than a dozen arrests that officers say they made Sunday.

In total, over the weekend, officials say more than 50 were arrested by both agencies. Ten of those arrested are facing looting charges, while 31 violated the city ordinance concerning the 6 p.m., curfew. The remainder were arrested on various charges, such as disorderly conduct, while three are facing weapons charges, say law enforcement.