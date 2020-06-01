Driver dies after hitting tree on S.C. Highway 6 in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a fatal collision on S.C. Highway 6 Monday.

Officials say it happened near the intersection of Martin Neese Road at 12:40 a.m.

According to investigators, the victim was driving a 2017 Toyota truck, when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Troopers say the victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died on scene.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.