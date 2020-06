Hurricane Season begins

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, June 1, officially marks the beginning of Hurricane Season.

And South Carolina leaders want to make sure you are ready.

SCEMD Emergency officials have launched the 20th annual edition of the Official South Carolina Hurricane guide.

The guide has information on what to do before, during and after a major hurricane.

Here is a link to the SC EMD 2020 Hurricane Guide https://scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide/