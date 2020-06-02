LCSD: Woman arrested for stabbing father multiple times with large kitchen knife

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A woman accused of stabbing her father multiple times with a large kitchen knife was arrested at her home in Lexington County.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Geri Lin Oswald stabbed him multiple times in the upper body Monday night at their home in the 200 block of Bailey Island Circle.

Mr. Oswald was critically wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment.

Oswald, 22, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

LCSD said Mr. Oswald was able to call out to his neighbors for help and the neighbors called 911.

Oswald is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied her bond.