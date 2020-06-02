Update: Columbia parking facility closed until further notice

The Lincoln Street parking garage along Washigton Street is temporarily shut down

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The same parking garage City of Columbia officials announced would be closed until Wednesday June 3rd, will now be closed until further notice.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday night saying the Lincoln Street Parking Facility at 820 Washington Street is being shut down to the public immediately and will remain closed for the time being.

Officials say they will continue to honor service to those who are monthly parkers, but do ask those drivers to use the garage located at 1007 Park Street or any on-street parking meter that is located at least a 2 blocks away from City of Columbia Police Headquarters (1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201.) Monthly parkers will not be subject to timed or paid parking violations.

The City of Columbia and Parking Services says they apologize for any inconveniences, but thank those who use these services for their patience and understanding as keeping you safe is their ‘top priority’.

An exact reason for why the closure of parking facility has been extended.