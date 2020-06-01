City of Columbia closes Lincoln Street Parking Facility until Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you have plans on parking downtown Columbia near Lincoln Street, you need to be aware of some closures.

The City has announced that the Lincoln Street Parking Facility is Closed to the Public until Wednesday, June 3.

According to the City, drivers can use visitor parking at the Park Street Facility located at 1007 Park St or any on-street parking meter located outside a 2 block radius from City of Columbia Police Headquarters; 1 Justice Square, Columbia, SC 29201.

City officials are Advising anyone NOT to park at spaces within a 2 Block Radius of CPD Headquarters located at 1 Justice Square.

PER The City of Columbia:

Parking Services apologizes for any inconveniences this may cause and appreciates your patience and understanding during this time, your safety is our priority. If you have any questions please contact Parking Services at 803-545-4015 or email ParkingServices@columbiasc.gov.