One dead after fatal collision on Bub Shumpert Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a fatal collision Tuesday night.

Troopers say it happened on Bub Shumpert Road near Hartley Quarter Road at 8:14 p.m.

Officials say a 1999 Honda Passport carrying three people, went off the road, hit a tree and overturned.

According to investigators, the back seat passenger died in the collision and wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say the driver and the front seat passenger were taken to Prisma hospital for their injuries.

Troopers say both were wearing seat belts.

Lexington County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.

