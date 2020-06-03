Prisma COVID-19 testing sites available Friday

Orangeburg, SC(WOLO) — In a continued effort to expand testing accessibility throughout the state, Prisma Health is teaming up with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies to host another COVID-19 testing event in Orangeburg Friday June 5.

Testing will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at William J. Clark Middle School, 919 Bennett St, Orangeburg. Statewide, Prisma Health syas they will host a total of seven drive though sites this week.

Since last month, May 2, the health system has screened more than 4,730 people at its community testing events across South Carolina.

The drive-through community testing, primarily done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies.

For details of additional sites or to ensure that inclement weather hasn’t affected scheduled drive-through sites, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/

Prisma Health officials also cautioned that the community testing sites are only intended for free community testing. Doctor’s appointments are not needed.