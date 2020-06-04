Fort Jackson one step closer to ‘steady state’ for normal operations

Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr: 'We are not reopening, because your Army and Fort Jackson never closed'

Fort Jackson, SC (WOLO) — Fort Jackson has announced plans to lift some of the restrictions that were put in place March 19th due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Post officials made it clear that they do not have a definitive timetable for a return to normal operations, but instead say it’s something that will be monitored and assessed on a daily basis as they continue to work to reduce risks that might jeopardize the installation, their ability to be ready, and training obligations.

“We will be deliberate and prudent as we move to a steady state,” said Fort

Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr.

According to Fort Jackson, beginning June 8, VHIC patronsand DBIDS card holders who use Fort Jackson to bike will be allowed on post on the same days that are open to retirees and their family members. Officials say this change includes access to the post Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Beagle also making a point to let the public know they changed operations to battle the virus as it changed rapidly by limiting access, but did not close.

“We are not re-opening because your Army and Fort Jackson never closed,”

Beagle said. “We just changed how we conducted business.”

Gen. Beagle says changes to this process will be determined by conditions and how well they are able to continually implement work place protocol and are able to continue reducing the risk of spread while operating the challenges that they my encounter that are not COVID-19 related, including heat, and hurricane season. Gen Beagle says their top priority is to protect the force and the mission.

“Returning to normal will not be fast, it will not be immediate but how we get there is more important than when we get there,..”Soldiers know that the enemy gets a vote and COVID-19 is the enemy so COVID-19 gets a vote.”

Fort Jackson has continued to train and perform its mission and during the

COVID-19 mission essential state and graduated more than 7,000 soldiers and

have delivered most of them to their follow on advance individual training

locations.

“The restrictions have been disruptive and inconvenient for many, but

necessary in our mission to keep our workforce and community members safe,”

Beagle said.

Fort Jackson says they will continue to monitor conditions and measures and adjust as necessary.

“This decision was after methodically ensuring conditions and triggers are

in place,..”I want to keep everyone safe and healthy as we work

together to move toward normal operations.”