Governor McMaster to meet with Emergency Officials about Hurricane Preparedness

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will meet virtually, Thursday, with state and local emergency management officials to discuss Hurricane Preparedness.

June 1, officially marked the beginning of Hurricane Season.

And South Carolina leaders want to make sure you are ready.

SCEMD Emergency officials have launched the 20th annual edition of the Official South Carolina Hurricane guide. The guide has information on what to do before, during and after a major hurricane.

Here is a link to the SC EMD 2020 Hurricane Guide https://scemd.org/stay-informed/publications/hurricane-guide