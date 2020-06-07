Memorial service set for fallen South Carolina K-9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a memorial service for one of its K-9 officers.

The memorial for Blue is set for Monday at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. The labrador retriever died May 26 after suffering a medical emergency during training.

WCSC-TV reports Blue died with his handler by his side.

The natural resources department says Blue has been with the agency since 2017 and has worked in a variety of capacities, including helping catch poachers.