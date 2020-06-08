Victim identified in fatal collision on SC Highway 6 in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision on Sunday.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Juan Carlos Chavero, 38, died on S.C. Highway 6 near Blackville Road from his injuries.

According to investigators, just before 1 a.m., another vehicle crossed the center line and struck Chavero.

Highway Patrol says the other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say neither of the victims were wearing seat belts.

Troopers are investigating this incident.