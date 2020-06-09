US Rep. Joe Wilson defeats lone challenger to secure republican nominee for SC’s 2nd District

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Republicans in South Carolina’s 2nd District again picked U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson to be their nominee.

Click here to see election night results from the South Carolina Election Commission.

Wilson on Tuesday defeated Michael Bishop, mayor of the Lexington County town of Springdale.

Wilson was the only one of South Carolina’s seven U.S. House members to face a primary opponent.

In November, Wilson will face Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs, an attorney and founder of a nonprofit law firm that works with people who make too much to qualify for free legal services and need affordable representation.

The 2nd District extends from the suburbs of Columbia, through staunchly Republican Lexington County and into Aiken.