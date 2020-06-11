President Trump to give party nomination acceptance speech in Florida, not at RNC in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WOLO, ABC NEWS) – The Republican National Committee announced it has selected Jacksonville, Florida, to host President Donald Trump’s acceptance speech for the Republican nomination, after a standoff with North Carolina’s Democratic governor over restrictions to safely host a large-scale event in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The business portion of the convention will remain in Charlotte. A GOP source says that portion will last just one day on August 24th.

Only six delegates per state or territory will be allowed to attend. Those 336 total delegates would then join 2,000 other delegates in Jacksonville for the remainder of the convention.