Tractor-trailer fatally hits pedestrian on US-76 Bypass in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday.
Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 76 Bypass near Miller Road around 11:50 p.m.
According to investigators, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the tractor-trailer hit the victim.
Authorities say the victim died and the tractor-trailer driver wasn’t injured.
Officials say no charges are expected to be filed.
Sumter County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.