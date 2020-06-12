Columbia Kroger manager fired after being accused of calling an employee a racial slur

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A grocery store manager in northeast Richland County has been fired for using a racial slur.

People gathered outside the Kroger on Killian Road Friday night demanding action from the company.

ABC Columbia confirmed with the victim’s mother that a store manager called a her son the “N” word.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported things remained peaceful Friday night. Kroger staff closed the story early and stacked cases of water bottles behind the doors.

Kroger released a statement about the incident in question:

“This language is in direct conflict with our company’s values and the stand we have taken against racism and other such forms of discrimination. The company does not and will not tolerate such behavior. This individual is no longer employed by our family of companies.”

The protesters initially said they plan on returning at eight Saturday morning.