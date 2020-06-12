DHEC announces 770 new cases of COVID-19

Columbia, S.C (WOLO)–The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina continues to balloon.

Friday DHEC announced another record breaking number of cases of COVID-19, 770.

The agency also announced five additional deaths.

According to numbers compiled by NPR South Carolina has the third fastest growing number of cases with an increase of 186% compared with two weeks ago.

DHEC is urging people to do their part to slow the spread of COVID 19 by following the following guidelines: