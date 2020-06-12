Gov. lifts restrictions on bowling alleys, retail

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Governor Henry McMaster has issued an executive order declaring a new state of emergency.

The order also allows bowling alleys to open and lifts restrictions on the occupancy of retail establishments.

The governor says everyone should continue following the advice of public health experts but says it’s also important to get South Carolinians back to work.

The Response component of the governor’s AccelerateSC Task Force developed specific guidelines for how bowling alleys can operate safely.

Bowlers should be spread out on the lanes to ensure that they are 6 feet or more apart. This can be accomplished by either limiting the number of people on one lane at a time and/or having an empty lane in between each active one.

Request that customers bring their own bowling balls and shoes, if they have them.

Clean and disinfect bowling balls and shoes between users.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (bathroom doors, sink handles, chairs, etc.) routinely throughout the day.

Provide hand sanitizer at each lane. Make disinfectant available to customers who want to disinfect their ball and lane.

Disable video games, juke boxes, etc. OR clean and disinfect them between each user.

The governor’s order also lifted restrictions on the occupancy restrictions on retailers.