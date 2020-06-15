A fatal two-car collision in Sumter County leaves one dead

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision in Sumter that killed one person.

Troopers say it happened Friday, June 12th, 2020, on Cane Savannah Road at 8:25 a.m. in the morning.

According to investigators, two vehicles collided with each other head on.

Officials say in one vehicle, the driver died on scene, while the other passenger and a 3 year old were taken to Prisma Health with life threatening injuries.

Officials say they were not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say the other driver involved was wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.