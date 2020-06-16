Daughter charged with murder after stabbing father in Lexington

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say a woman is charged with murder after stabbing her father earlier this month.

Authorities say Geri Oswald, 22, stabbed her father, Gerald Oswald, multiple times in the upper body with a large kitchen knife at their house on Bailey Island Circle on June 1.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, her father died from his injuries at a hospital over the weekend.

Officials say Oswald is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center after a magistrate judge denied her bond.