Missing 13-year-old taken by mother in Clarendon has been found

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Archie Dennis, III

(Courtesy: Clarendon Co. Sheriff's Office) Shelly Smith



CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Clarendon County deputies say they have found a 13-year-old who was taken by his mother.

Authorities say Archie Dennis, III, 13, from the Willow Glen Academy residential facility in Greeleyville, was reported missing after he was last seen on Sunday.

According to investigators, he was picked up by his mother, Shelly Smith, who they say doesn’t have custody rights and believed she was hiding him.

Officials reported on Tuesday that Dennis was found safe.

They didn’t say if the mother would face any charges for this incident.