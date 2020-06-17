Two killed in fatal crash on Dicey Creek Road in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people were killed in a fatal crash on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened on Dicey Creek Road at U.S. Highway 1 around 9:20 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver, Donald Holland, Jr., disregarded the stop sign, and later hit a tree.

Authorities say the front-seat passenger was entrapped and later died at a hospital, while the back seat passenger was ejected and died on scene.

Highway Patrol says Holland was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.