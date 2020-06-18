Columbia Mayor encourages face coverings, proactive approaches to fight COVID-19

The City Council is considering an ordinance to require face-masks in public

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — As a result of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is trying to lead his city to fight back against the virus.

The City Council is considering an ordinance to require people to wear face-masks in public. The ordinance would require face coverings if people are inside a public building, on public transportation, or are taking part in outdoor business activities, like curbside pick-up.

This comes on the heels of multiple days where South Carolina has seen record case numbers for the virus, with Thursday setting a new single-day record with 987 confirmed new cases.

“These numbers are incredibly disconcerting and quite frankly, heartbreaking,” Mayor Benjamin said.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says since the first case in the state was reported back in March, there have been nearly 2,500 cases of the virus in Richland County. That places the state’s second-most populous county with the second-highest case total in the state. Only Greenville County has more total cases.

When it comes to face coverings in public, Mayor Benjamin says staying home is the best way to stay safe, but says sometimes it’s not feasible for everyone, especially in an economy needing to recover.

“Some studies have shown that that could reduce transmission by over 80%, but if you have to be out working, socializing, the importance of having a face covering can’t be overstated,” said Mayor Benjamin.

Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) says he’s not planning on requiring all South Carolinians to wear masks, but encourages people to keep their distance as much as possible.

“It’s just a question of being respectful of your fellow citizens, and that is the only way we can stop this virus short of a vaccine,” the Governor said in a press conference June 10.

In addition to this ordinance, the City of Columbia has rolled out its “Resilient Columbia” program, where more than 270 businesses have already pledged to have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE), disinfectant, and signage in their businesses that promote social distancing and safe sanitary habits.

“If and when we decide to take a thoughtful public-health, compassionate, focused response on eradicating this virus, this scourge, we can do it,” Mayor Benjamin said. “It’s going to take discipline, but if we realize we are our brothers and sisters’ keepers, and understand our role in the collective as individuals, we can beat this.”

When talking with ABC Columbia Thursday, Mayor Benjamin said the upcoming testing Friday and Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, the home of Benedict College football, could be the biggest collective testing event in the state.

“Testing gives you data, data gives intelligence, intelligence allows you to make sound public policy decisions,” Mayor Benjamin said.

The Mayor and the City Council will be discussing the face-covering ordinance in a special meeting next Tuesday, June 23.

Members of the public are encouraged to call-in and give their feedback over the phone. The number is (855) 925-2801. When prompted, enter the meeting code: 9299, then press *1 to listen, *2 to leave a message, or *3 to join the speaker queue.

Callers wishing to address the Council should state his/her name and address for the record. You have three minutes to speak. At the end of three minutes, your line will be muted. You may remain on the line until the meeting adjourns.

Columbia wouldn’t be the first Carolina capital to pass a face covering mandate — Raleigh passed a face covering ordinance earlier this week.