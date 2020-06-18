How to have a safe yet memorable Father’s Day during the COVID-19 pandemic

Doctors recommend outdoor activities, especially fishing and golf

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Father’s Day is just around the corner, but health experts are encouraging you to find ways to keep your dad safe during the pandemic.

Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch with Prisma Health says fathers over the age of 65 are more at-risk of getting sick and being hospitalized as a result of the virus.

According to DHEC, 40% of all the cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina have been in people over the age of 50, while 97% of all the deaths in the state from the virus have happened in the same age group.

Dr. Burch, who specializes in pediatric infectious diseases, recommends doing outdoor activities, like playing golf or fishing with your dad on Father’s Day, since air circulates better outside.

“You could still talk. Staying six feet apart doesn’t mean you can’t talk regularly, you don’t have to yell,” Dr. Burch said. “So, you can still enjoy that time, but just make it a little safer.”

Dr. Burch also recommends wearing face-masks whenever social distancing is not possible, saying that will help you, your dad, and other family members from getting sick.