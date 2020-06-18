KCSO: Wanted armed robbery suspects shot one person behind Waffle House in Lugoff

LUGOFF, SC (WOLO) – Two people are on the run after a shooting behind the Waffle House in Lugoff, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO says the shooting stemmed from an attempted armed robbery.

The unidentified suspects are described as two men driving in a blue Chevrolet Caprice.

Witnesses told deputies the suspects left the scene on the frontage road heading toward Elgin.

If you have any information that could help track down the men responsible, you’re asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

