More than 250 businesses pledge to be ‘Resilient’ in slowing COVID-19 spread

Hundreds of Columbia businesses take the pledge to protect you from coronavirus

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — more than 200 columbia businesses are taking part in an initiative to help slow the spread of coronavirus in their city.

Businesses taking part in the Resilient Columbia initiative have agreed to have enough personal protective equipment for their employees, a strong disinfectant to clean surfaces, and signage to promote social distancing and safe sanitary practices.

Several business owners have been stopping by City Hall where they pick up supplies and learn more about the pledge.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says he’s excited about the number of businesses stepping forward, and hopes to have even more make the pledge in the coming days. To date, 261 Columbia businesses have taken the pledge.

If you are a business owner in Columbia and would like more information about how you can get involved click on the link provided here: resilient columbia initiative