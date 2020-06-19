Victim identified in fatal collision on US Highway 521 in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision between a dump truck and a vehicle on Thursday.

Coroner David West says Kevin Reed, 31, died from blunt force trauma at Prisma Health.

Troopers say it happened on U.S. Highway 521 near Peck Woods Road around 7:10 a.m.

According to investigators, Reed lost control of his vehicle, crossed the center line and hit the dump truck head-on.

Officials say Reed was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland and later died.

Authorities say the dump truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol and the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office are investigating.