Man wanted for armed robbery at Dollar General on Bluff Road

(Courtesy: RCSD) Man wanted for armed robbery at Dollar General on Bluff Road.

(Courtesy: RCSD) Another image of Dollar General armed robbery suspect.



RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a man accused of an armed robbery at a Dollar General.

Authorities say it happened on June 14 at Bluff Road after 10 p.m.

According to investigators, the suspect wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, purple shoes and a “galaxy mask” came into the store around 9:50 p.m. asking for a key to the bathroom.

Officials say he removed his hoodie after a staff member asked him to before heading to the bathroom.

Deputies say after that, he showed his pistol and demanded the employees to give him all the money they had, which they did.

According to authorities, they also put two Newport cigarette cartons in a bag by the suspect’s orders.

Officials say he took off in the direction of Blair Street.

Deputies have not reported any injuries from the robbery.

If you know who he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.