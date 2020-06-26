Columbia offers free protective masks

masks will be distributed while supplies last

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is offerinf residents free masks to protect against COVID-19.

The masks will be given out at various locations around rhe City as long as supplies last.

Businesses are responsible for providing masks to their employees, and/or customers and clients if they choose. Masks will be given to anyone dwemed to be high risk in accordance with CDC guidelines and those in vulnerable populations that kive within Columbia city limits.

Citzens who meet thise requirements will be given two masks, or five for an entire family on a first come, first serve basis.

You can find a list of locations distributing masks, times of operation and locations and times of operation by visiting https://resilient.columbiasc.gov

If you would prefer to buy your own masks,or make their own they have to follow the CDC’s guidance.