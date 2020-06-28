Report: Cam Newton signs one-year deal with New England

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Panthers quarterback and former NFL MVP Cam Newton is heading to New England to play for the Patriots on a one-year contract.

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has reached agreement on a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Newton now will step into the mix to try to help replace former Patriots’ QB Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2020

Newton was released by the Panthers this offseason after missing the majority of 2019 due to a lingering foot injury.

He figures to compete with Jarrett Stidham to replace Tom Brady in New England, assuming he can prove he’s healthy enough to fill the role.

Newton is 68-55-1 as a starting quarterback, and has 240 total touchdowns to go with 33,847 total yards of offense.

The specific terms of the deal have not been announced yet.