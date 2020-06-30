Massive sinkhole closes Gibson Road for two weeks

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Massive sinkhole blocks Gibson Rd. for two weeks.

(Courtesy: LPD/Twitter) Officers urge people to seek alternative routes while Gibson Road is closed.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police Department says a massive sinkhole is closing Gibson Road for the next two weeks.

Officials made the announcement on Monday after finding the sinkhole on the 200 block of Gibson Road.

Authorities say the Gibson Road bridge has been deemed unsafe to travel across as well.

According to police, only local traffic will be allowed to travel in the vicinity.

Officers say you need to find alternative routes while the sinkhole is being worked on.