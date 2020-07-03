Braves return to Truist Park for first workouts before shortened MLB season

ATLANTA, Ga. — Today the MLB made its first step in getting back onto the field for the 2020 season.

Less than two weeks ago, the MLB Players Association and the owners reached an agreement on a 60-game season beginning July 23. Players reported to their team camps on Wednesday for testing and other health protocols. Today was their first day on the field to begin preparing for game action.

This restart will look drastically different from a typical spring training before a season. Teams will only be allowed to work out on team facilities, with no shared fields in a centralized location. There will be no scrimmages between teams, only intra-squad games can take place before the season starts.

Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, starting pitcher Cole Hamels, and manager Brian Snitker spoke with the media this morning to address all the differences and challenges that lie ahead during this new normal for the game.