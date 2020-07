Gibson Road bridge reopens after massive sinkhole damage

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Construction workers repair sinkhole on Gibson Road bridge.

(Courtesy: SCDOT) Gibson Road bridge back open after massive sinkhole repair.



LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say the Gibson Road bridge is back open today after a massive sinkhole damaged it last month.

Authorities reported the sinkhole on June 29, and said it would take two weeks to repair it.

SCDOT officials say they have removed the damaged area and drivers can use the bridge today.