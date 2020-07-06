Sindarius Thornwell signs with New Orleans as a substitute

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Today the New Orleans Pelicans announced the signing of free agent Sindarius Thornwell as a substitute for the NBA’s restart in Orlando.

The former Gamecock star most recently played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA’s G League.

The #Pelicans announced that the team has signed free agent guard Sindarius Thornwell as a substitute player for the remainder of the 2019-20 season Story: https://t.co/dWI7jSXpwf — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 6, 2020

His last stint in the NBA came in the 2018-19 season, where he appeared in 64 games for the Los Angeles Clippers. Thornwell is averaging 2.5 point per game, 1.3 rebounds per game, and 0.6 assists per game in his NBA career.

The Pelicans announced he will wear No. 12 for the team.