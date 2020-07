EPA gives first approval to products that can kill COVID-19

(CNN) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given its first approval to two disinfectants that they say can kill COVID-19.

Lysol Disinfectant Spray and Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist have been federally approved as effective at killing COVID-19.

The EPA approval is based on lab testing that found when used on hard, non-porous surfaces, both products kill the virus two minutes after contact.