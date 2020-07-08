Edventure Children’s Museum set to re-open July 14

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Edventure Children’s Museum is set to reopen after closing its doors during the pandemic.

Edventure will reopen Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Museum officials say there will be new safety, cleaning, and social distancing guidelines.

All guests will be required to wear masks.

Edventure will be open Tuesday- Saturday 9:30AM to 5PM.

You must reserve tickets in advance.

For more information, click here EdVenture’s website at edventure.org.