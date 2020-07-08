More Cities, Towns enact Mask Requirement in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More cities, towns and counties in our area are now requiring you to wear a mask.

The latest to vote in a mask ordinance is the City of Cayce , City of West Columbia and the Town of Arcadia Lakes.

There are already masks requirements in the City of Columbia, Town of Irmo, City of Forest Acres and Newberry, Town of Lexington, Richland County, City of Sumter.

The City of Cayce will begin distribution of masks on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Cayce City Hall drive-through window at 1800 12th Street.

The City of Columbia will hand out masks on Friday July 10 from 9AM to Noon and 1PM-4PM.

Here is the schedule.

Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

S. Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm