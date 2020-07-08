Two persons of interest sought for drive-by bar shooting in Swansea

(Courtesy: LCSD) Persons of interest for drive-by shooting at a bar in Swansea.

(Courtesy: LCSD) First person of interest sought for bar shooting.

(Courtesy: LCSD) Second person of interest sought for bar shooting.





LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies are looking for two persons of interest that may have information on a drive-by shooting at a bar in Swansea.

Deputies have not reported any injuries from the shooting.

Authorities say both men were seen partying at the bar early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, both men were driving a blue, late-model crew cab pickup truck… possibly a Chevy.

If you know who they are, submit a tip at crimesc.com.