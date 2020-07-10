Rideshare company Uber is helping customers social distance

The company announces grocery deliveries in select cities

(CNN) — Uber is helping its users keep their distance from others.

The rideshare company is now offering grocery delivery in select cities.

This is for users who order their groceries through Uber and the Uber Eats app.

Uber says it’s working with its partner ‘Cornershop’ to bring the service to customers in Latin America and Canada.

That service will be available in Miami and Dallas later this month. The company says it also plans to roll out new delivery features here in the United States within the coming months.