Gamecocks land commitment from 4-Star DE George Wilson

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today South Carolina secured a commitment from 4-star defensive end George Wilson from Green Run High School in Virginia.

The rising senior is listed at 6-foot-5 and 214 pounds. He’s ranked as the No. 23 weakside defensive end in the nation, and is the highest-rated recruit in the Gamecocks 2021 recruiting class. Wilson’s commitment gives South Carolina 15 total recruits in the 2021 class.

In his commitment video on Twitter, he paid tribute to his friend Ashley James, who died in a gun accident on March 2.

Wilson also had offers from Arizona State, North Carolina, and Penn State.