CPD announces longtime officer has died from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says one of its own has died from COVID-19.

Master Police Officer (MPO) Robert J. “Bob” Hall died early Tuesday morning.

Hall was a 35-year veteran of the force and was part of the Special Events Unit and served at events even as recently as the protest at police headquarters back in May.

Hall also served as security for at ABC Columbia for several years in the early 2000’s.

Originally from Cayce, Hall joined the CPD in June 1985 and retired in September 2008, only to return to the law enforcement career he loved two months later.

MPO Hall first became a police officer in 1983 in the Town of Cayce. During his tenure with CPD, Hall was a patrolman having served the public in North, South and West Regions of the City of Columbia, and a member of SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics Team). MPO Hall held several outstanding instruction certifications for the following: firearms, emergency police vehicles, traffic radar, DataMaster field sobriety testing, among others.