Lexington County reclassifies Blowfish, allowing fans to attend games

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Today the Lexington County Council voted to reclassify the Lexington County Blowfish as an amateur youth sports team. This means the team can allow fans to attend games in a limited capacity for the remainder of the season.

The Lexington County Council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday afternoon supporting the Lexington County Blowfish in reopening the doors on Wednesday when the Blowfish host the Lake Murray Purple Martins.

The Blowfish have been categorized as an amateur youth sports team

This comes two weeks after the Blowfish had to turn fans away on opening day following an executive order from Governor Henry McMaster banning fans from sporting events across the state.

